About this show

A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads... And a trip down the aisle!

Over 65 million people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show!



Writer Catherine Johnson's sunny, funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings 3 men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.



The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, and every night everyone’s having the time of their lives!



Don't miss the Mamma Mia Tour coming to a theatre near you!