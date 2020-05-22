About this show

Indulge in a feel-good feast for the soul... Le Gateau Chocolat (renowned soloist from La Clique and La Soiree) takes his audience on an intimate and heart-warming journey full of dazzling costume changes and mesmerising music, as this opera-trained diva sings everything from Bassey to Radiohead accompanied by his live band.

There is a box. You have no idea what it might contain and whether or not you will it to, the only certainty is that it will open. What mysteries abound? What contaminants, what affliction, what trauma? What might we mortals do with this coil, who are we forced to become? Part song cycle, part theatre, international icon of stage and song Le Gateau Chocolat has been brewing something daring, something delicious, something dark: PANDORA.