About this show

The charmingly straight-talking, quick-witted Kerry Godliman is one of the country's best performers. Both an incredibly talented comedian and a phenomenal actor, Kerry is best known for her appearances on BBC's Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo, Jack Dee's Referendum HelpDesk, Celebrity Pointless and Channel 4's 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Comedy Gala in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital' and BBC's Celebrity Pointless. Kerry is also a regular on BBC Radio 4 with appearances on the esteemed The News Quiz, The Now Show and Just A Minute as well as her own series Kerry's List.

No chance. Her bosh-like nature will never let her rest. Well, that and a needy cat, a constantly disappointing camper van, ever-raging feelings of mum guilt and bewilderment at the phasing out of thimbles. All will be explained. As seen on Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo, Taskmaster, Michael McIntyre's Big Show, Cats Does Countdown, After Life, Save Me and Call The Midwife and heard on The News Quiz, The Now Show and I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue.