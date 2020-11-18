About this show

You're stuck. Marooned with this person, everlastingly?stuck looking at the same face and listening to it talk and chew and snore and breathe. And knowing it'll never stop. That this is it. Always and eternally. Hedda feels trapped by the prospect of normality. Having just returned from her honeymoon with George, an academic who she doesn't love, a future in this utterly boring environment terrifies her. With George occupied with yet another paper on robotic ants and his dowdy sister Julia fussing over the prospect of aunthood, Hedda naturally tries to make things more interesting. Attempting to gain power over others though leaves her caught between three men. Ultimately, something has to give.

Lucy Kirkwood's adaptation of Ibsen's masterpiece sees Hedda Gabler transplanted to a doer-upper in twenty-first century Notting Hill. With subtle lines drawn between comedy and drama, Bristol Old Vic Theatre School is excited to be back on stage at Bristol Old Vic for four unforgettable live-streamed performances.

Live Broadcast