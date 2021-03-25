About this show

Is there really such a thing as a hillbilly band covering hard rock classics? You betcha. They're called Hayseed Dixie and they play Rockgrass. Kiss, Outcast, Led Zeppelin, Scissor Sisters, Darkness and Aerosmith get the Rockgrass treatment, and it's an irresistable sound! With fiddle, guitars, mandolin and banjo this hillbilly foursome is an awesome live band who have released 8 albums and live DVD entitled 'No Sleep 'til Liverpool'. Hayseed Dixie songs cover the four key elements of any song worth playing; - Drinkin', Cheatin', Killin' and going to Hell!