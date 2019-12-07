About this show

Guided by the magical Fairy Bow Bells, can he outwit the evil King Rat, free London from a team of revolting rodents and win the beautiful Alice’s hand in marriage? Find out in the ultimate magical pantomime adventure!

Join our hero Dick Whittington (soap legend, actor and music theatre star Shane Richie) as he seeks fame, fortune and happiness and becomes the Lord Mayor of London.

With more star casting to be announced, you won’t want to miss this action-packed pantomime full of laughter, music and spectacular special effects, featuring dazzling sets and costumes from The London Palladium production.