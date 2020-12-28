About this show

The unscripted, unconventional and uplifting comedy hit of Bristol - packed with drama, romance and big laughs! Perfect for newcomers or follow the story unfolding with a unique episode every other Monday

Hilarious and heartfelt, Closer Each Day: The Improvised Soap Opera has absolutely no script, making every performance utterly unique with an electric atmosphere. Think Eastenders meets The League of Gentlemen via Love Island. Who knows what will happen? Maybe a passionate love affair, a kidnapping, a flashback, a bar-fight or a nail-biting cliff-hanger? Whether it's your first time or you're a binge-watcher, come and share the discovery with us!