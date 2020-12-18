About this show

In a fairy-tale kingdom, poor Cinderella is a servant to her cruel stepmother and ugly stepsisters. When a handsome prince invites all the maidens of the land to his party, she only has rags to wear. With the help of her friend Buttons and a sprinkling of magic from her Fairy Godmother, will she make it to the ball after all?

Through a combination of movie and live performance, the Flix Drive-In Pantomime will entertain the whole family, ugly stepsisters and all, from the safety and comfort of your own car.