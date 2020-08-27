About this show

Made in the absence of touch, a young theatre company struggles to find their feet in these unprecedented times. A show about being apart, but together, but apart. A show based on some stuff that happened.

Leave the Light Ensemble are a group of young theatre makers, who take a playful and fresh approach to original and existing work. Heartfelt, half-baked but full of flavour. They first established their ensemble through the Made in Bristol programme and are currently collaborative, yet physically distant. They remain hopeful in the face of adversity.

