Anna Meredith is one of the UK's most in-demand young composers. Her music is widely performed around the world and alongside her acoustic commissions, Anna has also turned her focus to performing her eclectic electronic music with her band Horsebox. She has already supported These New Puritans, James Blake, Shlomo, Broadcast and Mira Calix, performing material from her debut EP 'Black Prince Fury', which will be released later in 2012.