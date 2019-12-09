About this show

Anansi's about to lose it all. Him pocket empty, his schemes have all failed and Tacoma's about to leave him. He's finished, unless he can pull off one last trick: win the Island's Poco dance and music festival, its grand prize of $25,000, and beat an international reggae/soul superstar who also has eyes on the prize (and his wife). Trouble is, Anansi's got no costume, no mas camp, no skills and no chance. Set in a fictitious island melting pot during Festival season, Anansi and the Grand Prize is a vibrant retelling of the classic folktale about our eponymous trickster hero and combines the colour, humour and dynamic dance of Africa and the Caribbean.

Weston Studio