Anansi's about to lose it all. Him pocket empty, his schemes have all failed and Tacoma's about to leave him. He's finished, unless he can pull off one last trick: win the Island's Poco dance and music festival, its grand prize of $25,000, and beat an international reggae/soul superstar who also has eyes on the prize (and his wife). Trouble is, Anansi's got no costume, no mas camp, no skills and no chance. Set in a fictitious island melting pot during Festival season, Anansi and the Grand Prize is a vibrant retelling of the classic folktale about our eponymous trickster hero and combines the colour, humour and dynamic dance of Africa and the Caribbean.
Weston Studio