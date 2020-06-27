About this show

Sacred places. Mythical structures with healing powers. Nando's. Stifled by his life in middle-class India, Krishnan is desperate to see more of the world. He takes a year out from his studies to visit the exotic island of Great Britain. Keen to seek out the locals, he wants to learn about life through their eyes. What does Krishnan's journey teach him about the world? What might he learn about himself? And what happens when he falls for one of the natives?

Pariah Khan is a writer and performer, voted as one of Bristol's 24 Most Influential Young People by Rife Magazine for his work in theatre and comedy. He was also chosen by BBC Three as one of the UK's top 50 creative young people to pilot their Playground scheme with The Latimer Group. Outside film and theatre, he works as a villainous professional wrestling manager.