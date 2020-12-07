About this show

Waitress UK tour

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of some happiness in her life.

When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.

Brought to life by a ground-breaking, female-led creative team, this ‘warm, witty, wise and hilarious’ (Express) hit features ‘one of the best scores in years’ (The Stage) by the Grammy award-winning Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave) a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony® Award-winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland).