Olivier Award winner Juliet Stevenson delivers “one of the performances of the year” (Evening Standard) in the transfer of Robert Icke’s sold-out, five-star Almeida Theatre production.

First, do no harm.

On an ordinary day, at a private hospital, a young woman fights for her life. A priest arrives to save her soul. Her doctor refuses him entry.

In a divisive time, in a divided nation, a society takes sides.

The latest smash-hit by “Britain’s best director” (The Telegraph) is a "provocative, wonderfully upsetting" (The Independent) whirlwind of gender, race and identity politics, "one of the peaks of the theatrical year" (The Guardian) and a "devastating play for today" (Financial Times).