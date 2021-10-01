About this show

Formed in 1978 in Leeds, Scritti were initially a left-wing-inspired post-punk group that later developed into a mainstream pop music project in the early to mid-1980s, and enjoyed significant success in the charts in the UK and USA. The group's most successful album, Cupid& Psyche 85, was innovative in its use of sampling and MIDI sequencing and produced hit singles including Perfect Way, The Word Girl, Wood Beez and Absolute. In 2012 Scritti Politti returned to live work after a four-year hiatus; they're now slimmed down to a 4-piece. Following an acclaimed performance at the Green Man festival in August the band are playing a number of special one-off shows featuring songs from both the past and present.