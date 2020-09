About this show

Unofficially established when he was 17 years-old, the folk-pop singer-songwriter shot to fame following his 2012 hit 'Let Her Go' which reached number one in 17 countries. Since then he has gone on to release his follow-up UK number one album, Young As The Morning, Old As The Sea (2016), and the more introverted sounds of Whispers II (2015) and The Boy Who Cried Wolf (2017).