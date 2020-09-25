About this show

Noel Coward and Gertrude Lawrence were one of the most successful creative partnerships throughout the 30s and 40s. He was the epitome of the witty and erudite English gent and she was a shining and talented actress, accomplished in both comedy and drama. Of course, they're both dead now. And are currently languishing in Purgatory. God can't decide whether they deserve Heaven or Hell so it's up to the audience to vote and tell them where they're going (after they've been entertained by them both of course - they really do have to sing for their supper!) With sparkling wit, laugh out loud comedy and some of the most beautiful songs of the twentieth century, spend some time with us learning about Noel and Gertie: their laughs, their lives, and their loves in "Blighty, Broadway and Beyond!".