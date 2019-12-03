About this show

You are cordially invited to the parlour of Mr Ebeneezer Scrooge for a rousing rendition of this timeless classic. Through parlour games, festive songs and a little spirited trickery, we must warm the heart of the bah-humbugging miser.

A show about Christmas spirit, caring for those we love, and having a good old-fashioned knees-up couldn’t be a more perfect way to warm a cold winter’s evening.

This heart-warming theatre show is perfect for Christmas parties, fun with friends or cheering up the family Scrooge!