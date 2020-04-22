About this show

From the writers of the hit comedy Hormonal Housewives, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun is the brand-new musical comedy show that does exactly what it says on the tin.

Join our four refreshingly honest and unreserved girls, the Legendary Linda Nolan, X Factor Finalist Niki Evans, TV Personality Jess Wright (until 8th May), CBBC Creeped Out’s Stephanie Dooley (from 9th May) and Olivier Award Winner Leanne Jones as they go on a riotous evening of laugh-out-loud sketches and classic pop anthems that define being a 21st Century woman.

We take a no-holds-barred comedy romp through everything life throws at a modern-day woman, dating, relationships, breakups, fashion, dieting, chocolate, more dieting, sex, going out, staying in, wine, more wine and of course, men. All are thrown under the microscope of uproarious dissection – no subject is too taboo!

Get involved and come along to channel your inner diva because Girls Just Wanna Have Fun!