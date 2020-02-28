About this show

Propelled into the limelight in 2016 as part of a major Indian TV talent show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, the duo received rave reviews from prominent Bollywood composers Pritam Chakraborty and Sajid-Wajid for their beautiful and electrifying vocal abilities. Since then Hashmat and Sultana have been winning the hearts of audiences in India and internationally with their refreshing contemporary twist on traditional Punjabi folk and ancient Sufi music. The talented 'Sufi sisters' have become a YouTube sensation and developed a huge online audience. Their song Rang has received over 25 million views and more recent singles have also notched up millions of views.

Kicking of our new programme of world music, Asian Arts Agency presents Hashmat Sultana. The most sensational contemporary Sufi and Punjabi singers to emerge from India recently.