About this show

Impressionist and comedian, best known for his work on the radio comedy Dead Ringers since 2000.

Join us for an evening of unscripted, unrehearsed, spontaneous comedy and conversation as politicians, sports personalities and celebrities old and new are all up for a roasting. The audience help choose which characters appear and what direction the show takes. Jon reveals the secrets of mimicry, and shares stories of some of the fascinating characters that coloured his childhood in Lancashire and his early career. Together with Bill he also reveals some of the mishaps and mayhem of life behind the scenes in television and on the celebrity circuit. With a few surprises thrown in for good measure, The Great British Take-Off is topical, satirical, anecdotal and highly entertaining; it's never the same show twice.