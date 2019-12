About this show

Muses TP are back after the success of "West End vs Broadway", here to delight you with some of the most iconic and new musical show-tunes performed by some of Somerset's finest talents in a classic format of intimate cabaret and chorus performances. Including hits from the recent years, movie musicals, 'way back when' and featuring a selection of numbers from previous Muses TP productions, including the award-winning 2018 production of "Singin' in the Rain".