About this show

Joe Stilgoe is a serious musician having fun. His parents, both professional musicians, encouraged him to practise and it's now paying off as he draws comparisons with singer/pianists such as Nat King Cole, Harry Connick Jr, Buddy Greco and Jamie Cullum. His singing, piano playing and sense of humour have made him a regular at the UK's top jazz clubs including Ronnie Scotts, where he regularly plays with his dynamic trio.