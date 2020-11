About this show

Since winning the 2008 if.comedy Best Newcomer Award for her debut solo show Sarah Millican's Not Nice at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Sarah is fast on her way to becoming a household name. She has already notched up a number of appearances on top comedy shows including Mock the Week, Michael Mcintyre's Comedy Roadshow, Have I Got News For You, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Live at the Apollo and The Bubble.