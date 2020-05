About this show

Bec Hill started comedy in 2006, when she made the national finals of the Raw new act competition in her native Australia. Two years later, she made her solo debut at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival with her show If You Can Read This My Cape Fell Off. She then made the trip to the UK, where she has had sold out shows at Edinburgh 2014, 2015 and at the Soho Theatre in 2015. You may recognise Hill from The Dog Ate My Homework (CBBC).

