About this show

A play about Sir John Falstaff - a rogue, a philanderer and a glutton - and one of Shakespeare's greatest and most enduring comic creations. In this comedy, we find Falstaff in his bedroom in The Boar's Head being nursed by Mistress Quickly. Then the creditors arrive demanding payment. Join Falstaff for an evening of jollity, frivolity, a definite lack of coequality, and more Shakespearean insults than ever previously heard on a theatrical stage.