About this show

Dickens's original story of Ebenezer Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and yet to come.

Ebenezer Scrooge is the meanest, most miserable man in London. He only cares for one thing - money. Of all the people and things Scrooge dislikes, he hates Christmas most of all. One Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and yet-to-come, who attempt to show him the error of his ways and teach him to become a better man. A cast of four tackle Dickens' Christmas classic with songs, puppets and a sprinkling of Christmas magic. Ebenezer Scrooge will be brought to life on stage this December as Apollo Theatre Company are set to take their hit production of A Christmas Carol on tour to Surrey, Devon and Berkshire. The production will run at one hour with no interval. The performers will be fully socially-distanced and each venue will be fully compliant with all government Covid guidelines. Audience members will be seated in socially distanced groups of no more than six people and masks may have to be worn if possible.