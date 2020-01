About this show

Two actors play 25 characters in this brilliant staging of three classic radio episodes based on favourite scripts from the original TV series.

Celebrating 50 years of Perry and Croft's quintessential sitcom, which won the Best One-Liner accolade in a poll of comedians conducted by Gold, with the immortal words "Don't tell him, Pike". Featured Episodes: Mum's Army, The Deadly Attachment and Round And Round Went The Great Big Wheel