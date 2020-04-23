About this show

Verve - the touring group from the Northern School of Contemporary Dance in Leeds showing the next generation of contemporary dance.

Experience an evening of physically charged and refreshingly original dance, performed by dance artists on the cusp of their professional careers. See where dance is right now, and where it may go next. The company comprises thirteen exceptional dancers, trained at some of the world's leading conservatories. This year, as well as dancers from the UK, VERVE includes dancers from Chile, Italy, Portugal, Singapore, and Uruguay; creating a truly international dance company. VERVE is the postgraduate company of Northern School of Contemporary Dance (NSCD) and is led by Artistic Director Matthew Robinson.