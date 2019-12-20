About this show

A modern retelling of this classic fairytale finds Hansel and Gretel overwhelmed by the sights and smells of the city. Our two heroes must tackle situations that would have the bravest of adults shaking in their boots as they find their way home in a show that celebrates children's tenacity. Vicki Igbokwe, choreographer and founder of Uchenna Dance (The Head Wrap Diaries), will bring an Uchenna twist to this well-known tale, weaving her fierce and distinctive New York club styles, house, waacking and vogue, with African and Contemporary dance. Expect to groove in your seat in a show that will transport you to a world far from yours with some surprising similarities.