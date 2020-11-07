About this show

Motown's undisputed Emperors of Soul. The Four Tops' groundbreaking sound includes soul, R&B, disco, doo-woop and jazz influences; they strongly contributed to define the Motown sound. Their hits include I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch) and 1966 number one Reach Out (I'll Be There). The line-up for the tour includes original member Duke Fakir plus Ronnie McNeir, Lawrence Payton and Harold 'Spike' Bonhart. The Temptations were the first Motown band to win a Grammy Award in 1969 with Cloud Nine; they won 3 in total, plus the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013, tribute to a career that helped shape Soul and R&B music as we know it. Amongst their classics are My Girl and Papa Was a Rolling Stone. The current line-up is made up of original member Otis Williams, Ron Tyson, Terry Weeks, Joe Herndon and Bruce Williamson.