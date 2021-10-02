About this show

Join the ultimate celebration of one the biggest bands to have ever graced the stage - Queen. Champions of Rock, recreates the magic, fun & showmanship of the bands touring days, as they played to millions of people every year. Join us as we take you on a journey through the decades, with all 25 number one hits and fan favourites, performed live with an electrifying band such as; Crazy Little Thing Called Love, I Want to Break Free, Somebody to Love, we Are The Champions, We Will Rock You and of course Bohemian Rhapsody.