About this show

Brace yourself for two hours of thrilling action and provocative choreography with the ultimate Forbidden strip tease (and a few men in uniform thrown in for good measure). Abandon your inhibitions at the door as the talented cast of acrobats, fire acts, aerial artists and world-renowned circus performers flip and spin across the stage in this high-octane show. This sexy but classy evening with Forbidden Nights is guaranteed to get your pulse racing and leave you begging for more. Yes folks - Circus Just Got Sexy.