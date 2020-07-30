About this show

A brand new dino-mite adventure! Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World in this interactive new show for all the family. Grab your compass and join our intrepid explorer across unchartered territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs. Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child's favourite flesheating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan and Segnosaurus, to name a few!

Utilita Live From The Drive-In