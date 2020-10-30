About this show

Crooners is a brand new music show bringing all your much-loved, Big Band hits to the stage, with a very unique and quintessentially British twist on the genre. Packed with personality and humour, Crooners is a witty and exhilarating show full of crooner classics, hilarious one-liners and laugh-out-loud silliness as they weave their way through an impressive back catalogue of hits including Come Fly With Me, Beyond the Sea, Fly Me to the Moon, Mac the Knife and many, many more with the outrageous 9 piece The Mini Big Band live on stage.