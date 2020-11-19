About this show

On a foggy, freezing Christmas Eve, tight-fisted Ebenezer Scrooge is disturbed by the ghost of his business partner, Jacob Marley. To help Scrooge avoid the ghastly fate that awaits him beyond the grave, Marley arranges for him to be visited by three spirits. But can the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come persuade Scrooge to open his heart to the magic of Christmas before the sun rises?

Lotte Wakeham directs this brand-new musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale about old miser Ebenezer Scrooge.