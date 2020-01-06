WhatsOnStage Logo
We Will Rock You

Winter Gardens and Opera House Theatre, Blackpool
The worldwide smash hit musical by Queen and Ben Elton returns to the UK. The multi-million-pound show dazzles all the senses in breath-taking style. Guaranteed to blow your mind, this musical phenomenon is not to be missed!

Since 2002 over 16 million theatregoers in 19 countries have thrilled to this awe-inspiring production. With 24 of Queen's biggest hits delivered in a show that boasts the scale and spectacle that marked the bands' legendary live performances. Including 24 of Queen's greatest hits; "Radio Ga Ga", "Killer Queen", "Bohemian Rhapsody" and, of course, "We Will Rock You"!

Taking on the role of Galileo is Olivier Award nominee Ian McIntosh (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical / The Commitments), who will be joined by Elena Skye (Les Misérables / Kinky Boots) in the role of Scaramouche.

Playing Killer Queen is Jenny O’Leary (Heathers / Rent ), with Michael McKell (Macbeth) as Buddy. Adam Strong (Jesus Christ Superstar / Rock of Ages ) will take on the role of Khashoggi, with David-Michael Johnson (We Will Rock You, Germany / Jesus Christ Superstar) reprising the role of Brit and Amy Di Bartolomeo (Bat Out of Hell) playing Oz.

