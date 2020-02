About this show

Talon's Jonny Miller and the awesome talent of Malcolm Pitt guide this high octane show celebrating the music of Lionel Richie and the Commodores. 'Dancing On The Ceiling', 'Easy', 'Say You Say Me', 'Stuck On You', 'Three Times A Lady', 'Hello', 'All Night Long' and many more...

"Following his recent appearances on the BBC's 'Graham Norton Show' and 'Sunday Night At The Palladium' for ITV, Malcolm Pitt delivers a powerhouse and breathtaking performance in this must-see theatre production".