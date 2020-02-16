About this show

Former Ultravox member.

25 years ago, Midge presented a theatre show with a Q&A element to it....and the plan for 2019 is to revisit an updated version of the concept. Songs and Stories if you like. This time he'll be playing with his multi instrumentalists Cole Stacey and Joe O'Keefe, who also open the show playing their own original material as India Electric Company. There is plenty to talk about too while covering a 40 year professional career, Ultravox, solo work, Band Aid, his Orchestrated CD from 2017 ...and anything YOU the audience can think of to ask him! The show will feature a selection of material that will satisfy the fans and please the curious... Midge will be performing songs from the Ultravox catalogue, alongside his solo work. There will also be an opportunity for the audience to pick a song - it's not often you get to suggest the play list!