About this show

Get ready to moonwalk the night away at a show where the star performer 'Navi' once earned a standing ovation from Michael Jackson himself! King Of Pop - The Legend Continues is currently on tour in the UK and is taking British theatres by storm. The superb productions stars the world's No.1 MJ impersonator 'Navi' who was actually invited to perform at two of Michael Jackson's birthday parties in LA and New York. Michael not only applauded Navi but also invited him to spend a day at his home, Neverland!