Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed

Winter Gardens and Opera House Theatre, Blackpool
Tickets On Sale Soon

About this show

Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed: The Musical based on the legendary comic characters and the No. 1 animated CBBC series, tells the story of the mischievous twosome and their best friends The Dinmakers; Rubi, JJ and Pieface. Their mission is to save Beanotown from the grips of the evil W Corps!

Featuring live music, hilarious pranks, and of course, Dennis' trademark skateboard, this brand new, high-octane, BLAMTASTIC family musical is perfect for pranksters young and old!

Brought to you by Selladoor Family in partnership with Beano Studios and written and directed by Will Brenton.

Show Details

Cast

Creatives