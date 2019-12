About this show

Put on your flares or hotpants and try to remember where you were the night Elvis died. Its the 1970s musical. Boogie Nights tells the story of an aspiring rock singer, Roddy O'Neil, who is only interested in a good time. Things start going wrong when his girlfriend makes the surprise announcement that she is pregnant. The ensuing row leaves him homeless, jobless and with an heir apparent. And that's only the beginning of this heart-warming evening of comedy and nostalgia.