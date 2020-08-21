About this show

National treasure, and without doubt one of Britain's most talented and best loved comedians, Billy Pearce emerged from the fertile talent fields of Butlins in the mid 1980's. Multi Award winner Billy, has won just about every comedy award going, including a British comedy award, Solo comedian of the year, and Best television comedy newcomer at the London Palladium.

Yorkshire's favourite funnyman, Billy Pearce makes a trip over the Pennines to be beside the seaside! This comedy legend returns to Viva for his 5th season, continuing his successful show which will leave you in stitches! Accompanied by our very own Viva cast of dazzling Showgirls and outstanding guests vocalists. You are definitely in for one sensational evening full of music, variety, and of course plenty of laughter!