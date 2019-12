About this show

A brand new show full of crazy new characters and rude new rulers from Britain's barmy past! Will you be conquered by King William? Will you sink or swim with King Henry I? Will Thomas Becket get the chop? Go house hunting with King Henry VIII! Are you scared to scale the Tudor scaffold? Join the gorgeous Georgians as they take over England! Break into Buckingham Palace and hide from the Queen! Watch out for the witch of World War Two!