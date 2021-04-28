About this show

The disillusioned and ageing Faust trades his soul to the devil Méphistophélès in exchange for youth and the love of the beautiful Marguerite. Rejuvenated, Faust succeeds in seducing Marguerite, aided by the tricks and cunning of Méphistophélès.

But when Marguerite’s brother returns from war to find her pregnant, a sword fight has fatal consequences and Marguerite is cursed. Faust has a debt to pay to the devil.

This lavish new production brings Goethe’s timeless morality tale to life in spectacular fashion.

Sung in French with surtitles in English