About this show

The Marschallin has all the riches in the world, and a young lover – Octavian – to make her feel alive, but she fears the fading of her beauty. When Octavian is sent on an errand for her cousin, he instantly falls for the beautiful and youthful Sophie. Can the Marschallin set him free, and let true love prevail?

Richard Strauss’ sumptuous opera offers comedy and poignant drama in equal measure, with unforgettable arias, trios and waltzes. Rebecca Evans returns in the iconic role of the Marschallin, having performed this for WNO in 2017. Also returning is WNO Music Director, Tomáš Hanus, conducting an orchestra of 90 players.

Sung in German with surtitles in English.