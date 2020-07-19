About this show

Bringing the fabulous and iconic music of James Bond to you in a stunning concert, this show has been a huge success at theatres with its energetic and exciting performance by some of the UK’s leading musicians.

Nobody does it better! Don't miss this superb evening of James Bond hits!

The popular Q The Music Show is coming to the UK and they will be bringing the fabulous and iconic music of James Bond to you in a stunning concert. Fresh from the West End, this show has been a huge success all around the world with its energetic and exciting performance by some of the UK’s leading musicians.

Featuring all the songs from the 007 movies, you can hear the greats like Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever, Skyfall, Thunderball, Live And Let Die, Goldeneye and Licence To Kill amongst all the others.

With top musicians, stunning dancers and an informative compere – who appeared in the films herself, this show has everything you could want for a fabulous night out – and one that you will be talking about for years to come.

Formed in 2004, Q The Music Show have established a worldwide reputation for their authentic covers, orchestral sound and fabulous hair-raising vocalists. The show has been popular abroad at events in Monte Carlo, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Guernsey, Prague and many others.

In 2017 they were asked to perform at Sir Roger Moore’s official memorial event in front of Royalty and the who’s who of the British film industry including Sir Michael Caine, Dame Joan Collins and David Walliams.