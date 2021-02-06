London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
The House and Garage Orchestra are the ultimate live celebration of UK House & Garage. An expanded live band with Brass and String sections re-imagine your favourite House & Garage tunes like never before!