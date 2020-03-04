About this show

The New York Times calls it ‘The best musical of this century.’ The Washington Post says, 'It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.’ And Entertainment Weekly raves, 'Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.' It’s The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award and four-time Olivier Award-winning Best Musical.

This outrageous musical comedy from the creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Bobby Lopez, the Co-writer of Avenue Q and Frozen, follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent on a mission to a place that's about as far from Salt Lake City as you can get. Now with sold-out productions in London, on Broadway, and in North America, Melbourne and Sydney, The Book of Mormon has become a worldwide sensation.