London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
Craig Revel Horwood's Strictly Confidential gives theatre audiences the chance to get up close and personal with stars of the smash hit BBC One television series Strictly Come Dancing in this incredible dance spectacular.